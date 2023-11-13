'It promises to be a fascinating event' - TBA announces launch of Access Foal Forum at Tattersalls

The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association has announced a new event, the TBA Access Foal Forum, to be held during the Tattersalls December Foal Sale on Thursday, November 30.

The forum aims to educate and enlighten attendees about the intricacies and challenges of breeding and pinhooking foals. With an emphasis on creating excellence and innovation in the industry, as well as providing networking opportunities with fellow thoroughbred enthusiasts, the inaugural event will take place in the sales ring at Park Paddocks.

Hosted by Sky Sports Racing's Vanessa Ryle, it will include an expert panel featuring Mimi Wadham and Violet Hesketh of WH Bloodstock, leading agent Alex Elliott, Robert Dallas MCRVS of Rossdales, Kate Sigsworth of West Moor Stud and Ed Harper of Whitsbury Manor Stud.

The panel will discuss a range of aspects covering breeding, preparing, selling, purchasing and veterinary examinations of foals, before a Q&A session for attendees to get involved with. Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will be available for everyone on arrival from 5pm.

Ed Harper: Whitsbury Manor Stud head will feature in the expert panel Credit: Laura Green

Philip Newton, chairman of the TBA, said: "We're thrilled to offer this unparalleled opportunity for our members, as well as interested individuals, to immerse themselves in the world of bloodstock breeding and pinhooking.

"The TBA Access Foal Forum is poised to be an exemplary gathering, providing an engaging platform for industry professionals and enthusiasts alike to exchange knowledge, ideas and ask questions."

Harper said: “I'm looking forward to this panel discussion and opening the lid with other experts on breeding and buying foals. I have some burning questions to ask some of the panel and I would encourage anyone with friends who may be interested in the subject to come along and find out a bit more – it's great it's free to attend.”

Philip Newton (right): "We are thrilled to offer this unparalleled opportunity"

Matt Prior, head of sales at Tattersalls said: “We're delighted to be able to support the TBA with this inaugural Foal Forum and host what promises to be a fascinating event during the Tattersalls December Foal sale. With an expert panel lined up, it should be an educational session.”

Sigsworth added: “This is a great initiative by the TBA, giving everyone who has any interest in breeding and pinhooking, or working in the industry, the chance to ask questions and network with others on the foal sale circuit. Thank you to Tattersalls for providing the venue and enabling this forum to take place.”

Attendance to the event is free, but pre-registration is required to secure a spot. Registrations can be done at www.thetba.co.uk/events.

