Ross Birkett appointed online sales and marketing coordinator at Tattersalls

Ross Birkett has joined Tattersalls as online sales and marketing coordinator, the sales company announced on Friday.

Birkett grew up in Newmarket in the racing yard of his mother, Julia Feilden, before graduating with a degree in journalism from Brighton University.

After spending three seasons spent in Dubai as a producer and presenter for the Dubai Racing Channel, Birkett spent time in Australia with Gai Waterhouse after winning the Alex Scott Memorial Scholarship.

Most recently, Birkett has acted as assistant trainer to Feilden as well as working as a jockey’s agent and as a rostrum spotter for Tattersalls on sales days. He also rides as an amateur jockey and has been crowned champion amateur jockey three times.

Tattersalls Online Sales executive Katherine Sheridan said: "We're delighted to welcome Ross to Tattersalls and believe he will be a tremendous asset to the team. Tattersalls Online has established itself as Europe’s leading online sales platform with the monthly sales going from strength to strength, attracting worldwide participation and support.

"Ross brings a wealth of experience to this role and we believe he will be a great addition as we continue to develop and grow the Tattersalls Online platform.”

Birkett added: "It's a great honour to join the Tattersalls team on a full-time basis having worked for the organisation on sales days for many years. The Tattersalls Online platform has continued to grow since its inception and along with Katherine Sheridan, I look forward to working and developing it further."

