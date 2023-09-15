'At this stage he’s better than Tapit' - Gun Runner, the sire sensation with multi-million dollar backing from Coolmore

As young stallion Gun Runner continues to blast away from rivals as the runaway North American sire leader of his generation, Coolmore partners have placed a massive wager on the likelihood he will blaze to even more success going forward.

The global breeding conglomerate and partners sent at least 19 mares whose combined value is over $50 million, based on public auction prices as well as racing performances and pedigrees, to Gun Runner at Three Chimneys Farm near Lexington this season.

Although Gun Runner’s 2023 stud fee was listed as private, breeders have indicated the rate was $300,000, a figure that would mean the matings for the Coolmore-affiliated mares were worth the equivalent of over $5m in fees at this reported market value.