Revamped Goffs Yearlings Sales to offer €2 million to Orby graduates

A total of €2 million will be on offer next year to graduates of the revamped Goffs Orby Yearling Sale with the Orby and Sportmans Sales to be amalgamated and renamed Orby Book 1 and Orby Book 2 respectively from 2023 onwards.

The rebranded Goffs Orby Yearling Sale will take place from September 26-29 this year with all graduates eligible to compete in the Goffs Two Million Series in 2024 which boasts an enhanced prize fund. A new juvenile maiden series for Orby graduates has also been launched by Goffs.

The highlight of the Goffs Two Million Series will once again be the Goffs Million which will be run over seven furlongs at the Curragh on the Saturday preceding the 2024 Goffs Orby Yearling Sale. With a minimum guaranteed prize fund of €1m it will be the most valuable two-year-old race staged in Europe. On the same card, the Goffs 500 will take place and the six furlong contest will have prize money of €500,000.

In addition to these races, the company has launched the Goffs €50,000 Bonus Series which will be a programme of ten diverse two-year-old maidens run at a variety of Irish racecourses for graduates of the Goffs Orby sale. Connections of the winning horse in each race will receive a €50,000 bonus.

Commenting on the announcement, Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: " The primary issue facing British and Irish racing is prize money and this initiative confronts it head on as we evolve the idea and provide a huge pay day where the focus is on the owners and trainers that invest in Orby yearlings as well as spreading the rewards throughout the season and across the country."

Brian Kavanagh, chief executive at the Curragh welcomed the announcement: "Goffs are a long and highly valued partner here at the Curragh and are a pleasure to work with. They are always innovating, and the new Goffs Two Million Series is a perfect example of this approach. It will provide a major incentive to owners who purchase yearlings at the Irish National Yearling Sale and create an enhanced race day experience at the Curragh the weekend before their sale."

The changes come into effect of next year meaning that the 2023 Goffs Million, held over over seven furlongs at the Curragh on Saturday, September 23, is open to qualified graduates of last year's Orby Sale and will have a guaranteed minimum value of €1,000,000, making it Europe’s richest two-year-old race this year.

