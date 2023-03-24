'We're delighted to have their support' - Tattersalls to sponsor the 2023 Italian Oaks

Tattersalls will sponsor the Group 2 Italian Oaks at Milan’s San Siro racecourse on June 11, the sales company announced in a press release on Friday.

The 1m3f Classic, which was first held in 1910, will offer a prize fund of €388,000 and joins the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas and the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas in the list of European Classic races sponsored by Tattersalls.

As part of the sponsorship, Tattersalls will offer vouchers of 15,000gns and 7,500gns to the owners of the winner and runner up to be spent at the 2023 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale or Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, or at the 2024 Tattersalls Craven and Guineas Breeze-Up Sales.

Last year's contest went the way of the Peter Schiergen-trained Australia filly Nachtrose, with previous winners of the race including champion Danedream and Zomaradah, the dam of champion sire Dubawi.

Danedream: German champion is a previous winner of the Italian Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

This term's renewal could see 2022 Italian champion juvenile filly and Group 2 Premio Dormello winner Aloa take part. The daughter of Cracksman was purchased for 47,000gns by Valfredo Valiani from Newsells Park Stud at Tattersalls Book 2 in 2021.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Tattersalls has a long standing and hugely valued relationship with Italian racing and we are delighted to add the Italian Oaks to the Tattersalls portfolio of Classic and Group 1 sponsorships in Europe.

"Italian buyers have always played a prominent part in the yearling and breeze-up sales at Tattersalls and we are confident the valuable bonuses will be well received."

Ippodromi Snai’s business unit managing director Lorenzo Stoppini added: "We're delighted and very honoured to have the support of Tattersalls for this year’s edition of the Oaks d'Italia, due to be run on June 11 in Milan at Snai San Siro racecourse.

"The relationship between Tattersalls and Milan Snai San Siro racecourse over the years has been very successful and we are confident that in the future we will be able to renew and maybe expand further our collaboration."

