Remarquee proves worth another Look for Richmond-Watson

A family that has already provided Julian Richmond-Watson with one Classic winner could very well deliver another after the eyecatching Dubai Duty Free Fred Darling Stakes success of Remarquee.

The Kingman filly is from the family that has given Lawn Stud near Towcester, Richmond-Watson's breeding operation, with a great deal of highs. Remarquee is among the fourth generation of horses that the chairman of the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association has maintained from this line, out of a French-bred mare named Derniere Danse that he bought from the sales in 1990.

Out of Dernerie Dance he had Last Look, who did not race, but bred his and Ralph Beckett's 2008 Oaks winner Look Here. Look Here's half-sister Look So, by Efisio, was nothing like such a high achiever on the track but is the dam of six winners headed by the ill-fated Scope, winner of the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak in 2021.

Look So had two other Listed-winning daughters in Glance and Regardez, with Remarquee much the most successful progeny of the latter, having won a Salisbury maiden on her debut last autumn and going a grade higher than her dam ever managed in landing Newbury's Group 3 and key trial for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas despite showing signs of immaturity and her jockey Rob Hornby also dropping his whip.

"It's a family that's done so well," Richmond-Watson said. "I've still got the mother of the dam [Look So], she's still going and has been covered by Cracksman. Regardez herself is at Coolmore and is going to be covered by Saxon Warrior this year. She doesn't have a foal but she's got a yearling filly by Study Of Man."

A two-year-old colt by Oasis Dream out of Regardez has been named Reveal.

Saturday's card also continued a fine line for another owner-breeder as Paul and Susan Roy's Grand Alliance caused an 18-1 surprise in the Group 3 John Porter Stakes. Their unraced Dubai Destination mare Endless Love is already the dam of the multi-decorated seven-furlong specialist Dutch Connection. A return to stallion Churchill is on the cards, for whom Grand Alliance was a sixth individual Group winner.

