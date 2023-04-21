First foal out of Lady Aurelia Royal Ascot-bound after dominant debut win at Keeneland

American Rascal looked to have more than a trace of his mother Lady Aurelia's explosive ability when storming home on debut at Keeneland on Thursday.

Stonestreet's homebred son of Curlin is the first foal out of the top-class filly, whose wins for Wesley Ward included a jaw-dropping seven-length win in the 2016 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and then a three-length victory in the 2017 King's Stand Stakes.

American Rascal who is also trained by Ward, came home ten and a quarter lengths ahead of his maiden special weight rivals. His success was nearly seven years to the exact day Lady Aurelia won her first race at the Kentucky track.

He now looks set to head to Royal Ascot in June, according to his trainer, where he could take in the Norfolk Stakes.

Lady Aurelia, who also landed the Prix Morny and was beaten just a nose by Marsha in the Nunthorpe Stakes, was a Stonestreet homebred but sold to co-owners George Bolton and Peter Leidel for $350,000 at the 2015 Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

She then made a breathtaking $7.5 million to Stonestreet to dissolve the partnership at the 2018 Fasig-Tipton Night of the Stars.

The nine-year-old daughter of Scat Daddy produced a filly by Into Mischief last year.

