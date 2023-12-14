Quality line-up of winning and placed pointers set for Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale

A high-quality cast is set to feature for the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale on Friday, including a number of wildcards fresh from successful point-to-pointing exploits last weekend.

Nine winning or placed four-year-olds, and three winning or placed five-year-olds, are among a catalogue that numbered 45 before withdrawals. The sale takes place at 4pm, after racing on the opening day of Cheltenham's two-day meeting.

Leading point-to-point handlers are represented, including Colin Bowe, Warren Ewing, Denis Murphy, Sean Doyle and Marie Harding.

Notable lots include Glenview Stables' Holly Brook (lot 17), a daughter of Mount Nelson from the family of Denman who won at Borris House this month, and the Murphy-trained Port Joulain (20), who scored by six lengths on the same card. He is by Cokoriko and a relation to the top-class Apple's Jade.

De Kingpin (32), second to Port Joulain at Borris House, is also in the sale, along with the runner-up in the other division of the four-year-old geldings' maiden on that card, Jack To Bat (36).

A relation to the brilliant Apple's Jade sells at Tattersalls Cheltenham on Friday Credit: Patrick McCann

Port Joulain's stablemate Dazzlelikethis (29) is a son of Mahler who was unlucky when falling at the last when upsides the winner at Tattersalls. He is one of the wildcards and out of Sister Bernadette, a Golan half-sister to Monte Solaro, the dam of the mighty Altior.

Another catching the eye on pedigree is Ballycrystal Stables' Going Live (22), a Doyen half-brother to Champion Bumper third James's Gate. He has improved with each of his three runs, striking by four lengths at Lingstown on his latest start this month.

G & T Racing, responsible for selling last Friday's Grade 2 Winter Novices' Hurdle winner Deafening Silence at the Cheltenham January Sale, offers Just A Rose (31). The Saint Des Saints filly won readily at Chaddesley Corbett and is out of the Graded-placed Al Namix mare Daring Rose.

Over the past week, Tattersalls Cheltenham graduates have continued to impress on the track, most notably Stay Away Fay.

The Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner took his record over fences to two out of two with a battling success in the Grade 2 Esher Novices' Chase at Sandown, and the Paul Nicholls runner is now favourite for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Another good performance came from the Jamie Snowden-trained Colonel Harry, who finished second in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase on his first start in Graded company, while fellow graduate Search For Glory won a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Cork for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud.

The catalogue and race replays can be viewed here, while Tattersalls Live Internet Bidding will be available for those unable to attend.

Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale factfile

Where Tattersalls Cheltenham sales ring, Cheltenham racecourse

When Selling starts after racing on Friday at 4pm

Last year's stats From 48 offered, 38 lots sold for a clearance rate of 79 per cent, turnover of £3,433,000 (down 39 per cent on 2021), an average price of £90,342 (down six per cent) and median of £67,500 (up four per cent)

Notable graduates Stay Away Fay (sold by Ballycrystal Stables, bought by Tom Malone and Paul Nicholls for £305,000); Hermes Allen (sold by Wilson Dennison, bought by Aiden Murphy and Paul Nicholls for £350,000); Inthepocket (sold by Glenview Stables, bought by Michael Hyde for £290,000); Shishkin (sold by Virginia Considine, bought by Highflyer for £170,000)

