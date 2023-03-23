'Prize-money is the lifeblood of our industry' - Irish EBF announces record €2.7 million sponsorship

Irish racing’s largest sponsor, the Irish European Breeders’ Fund, has announced that a record-breaking €2.7 million will be added to the prize-money of Irish races this year, 40 years on from the Irish EBF's creation.

Bringing the overall contribution to over €57m since 1983, the spend will encompass nearly 500 races, both Flat and National Hunt, that will carry EBF conditions throughout the year.

Over 42 per cent of the €2.7m is given to two-year-old races, including almost all of the maiden races, the successful Irish EBF Auction Series and the Median Sires Series, with the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes as a valuable showcase for median races. The Irish EBF Auction Series, in its ninth year and worth a total of €745,000, has 24 qualifying races and two finals to target.

Panic Alarm winning last year's Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final Credit: Â©INPHO/Tom Maher

The Auction Nursery Final, over six furlongs, will be run for €50,000 at Cork in September and will finish on a high with the €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Final at Naas in October. Races for older horses have been boosted too, with all Listed fillies races running for a minimum of €50,000 and all other Listed events running for a minimum of €40,000.

Support in the National Hunt sphere focuses on mares races, with around 50 per cent of the allocation targeted at mares’ chases, hurdle and bumper races. The Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series, worth nearly €400,000 has 16 qualifying races and a €75,000 final at the Punchestown festival which is backed up by the Irish EBF Auction Bumper Series with six races worth €15,000 each over the season.

Joe Foley, Irish EBF chairman, said: “Prize-money is the lifeblood of our industry and fundamental to the health and future of any racing jurisdiction. The Irish EBF board are always eager to direct as much funding as possible into prize-money and are delighted to put forward this €2.7m record spend for 2023.

Joe Foley: "The Irish EBF board are always eager to direct as much funding as possible into prize-money." Credit: Patrick McCann

"This level of spend is only possible thanks to the voluntary contributions made annually, by every stallion owner and manager in Ireland. The sponsorship spend encompasses all facets of the racing programme throughout the year and provide many valuable options to owners and trainers of horses of both codes.”

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, added: “The Irish EBF has long been the largest sponsor of Irish racing and HRI is hugely appreciative of their long-standing and continued commitment which is underpinned by voluntary contributions from stallion farms all over Ireland.

"The Irish EBF’s record race sponsorship of €2.7m in 2023 is hugely important to the horseracing industry as it will benefit all the many recipients of prize money under both codes including owners, trainers, jockeys and stable staff.”

