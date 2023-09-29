Prescott to saddle close relation to two top level winners at Haydock on Saturday

Rouge Sellier

Haydock, 2.10, Saturday, cavani.co.uk The Bow Tie Bolt EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

What's the story?

This Ballylinch Stud-bred filly is a close relation to two top-level winners and therefore is likely to attract plenty of interest on her debut for Sir Mark Prescott. The 260,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 graduate could not be in better hands to progress and make her mark.

How is she bred?

A daughter of Ballylinch's high-flying Lope De Vega, she is the tenth foal out of the very productive Screen Star, a daughter of Tobougg. Screen Star was bred by Darley and struck by 11 lengths on her sole start in a Redcar novice. She is in turn out of a winning granddaughter of Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies winner Outstandingly.

Rouge Sellier's two top level-winning siblings are both by Lope De Vega's sire Shamardal. Lumiere was a top-class juvenile for Mark Johnston and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, winning the Cheveley Park Stakes, while Sheikha Reika carried the silks of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid to victory in the E.P. Taylor Stakes.

Both mares have been productive as paddocks as Lumiere is the dam of Listed Feilden Stakes scorer Highland Avenue, by Dubawi, and the stakes-placed Silver Lady, by Sea The Stars.

Sheikha Reika is the dam of two winners by Dubawi, including the exciting Arabic Legend, second in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury in August.

Who does Rouge Sellier face?

Among Rouge Sellier's six rivals is Bolsena, second on her debut at Haydock for Kevin Ryan and Sheikh Obaid. The daughter of Kingman is out of Reem Three, making her a half-sister to this year's Queen Anne Stakes winner Triple Time and Prix Jean Romanet scorer Ajman Princess. She is also related to black-type scorers Ostilio, Cape Byron, Third Realm and Captain Winters, and to the unraced dam of the exciting Rosallion.

Another opponent is the twice-raced Lanwades homebred Allonsy, a daughter of first-season sire Study Of Man and Park Hill Stakes winner Alyssa.

William Haggas saddles a newcomer by another Lanwades sire in Marama, by Sea The Moon. She is out of the unraced New Approach mare Belle Above All, a sister to the Listed-placed Pretzel and half-sister to French Dressing and Soft Centre.

