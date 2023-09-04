Preis der Diana winner Muskoka to be sold at the Arqana Arc Sale

This year's Preis der Diana heroine Muskoka will be offered at Arqana's Arc Sale on September 30 at Saint-Cloud.

The daughter of Sea The Moon, trained by Henk Grewe, was a winner at two and won the Listed Henkel-Stutenpreis at Dusseldorf in May. She opened her Group-race account with a two-length success in the Brummerhofer Stuten-Meile at Hamburg in July.

Last month she followed that up with Classic success in the Group 1 Preis der Diana in the colours of Stall Golden Goal, managed by Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten.

One of four individual Group 1 winners for Sea The Moon - who sired a German Classic double this year as son Fantastic Moon won the Deutsches Derby - Muskoka was bred by Frau A & L-W Baumgarten out of the Peintre Celebre mare Morning Mist, a half-sister to Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Prix du Jockey Club hero Brametot.

The three-year-old is sold with an entry in the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp, the day after the sale. The catalogue for the Arc Sale will be available on Monday, September 11.

