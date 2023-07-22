Omaha Beach colt first reoffered Richard Knight Keeneland yearling to hit the track

Dive Bomber

Saratoga, Saturday, 4.26pm (9.26pm BST), Maiden Special Weight

What's the story?

The son of Omaha Beach is the first to run from the batch of yearlings bought by Richard Knight from last September's Keeneland Yearling Sale and subsequently reoffered due to non-payment by his client, Derby-winning owner Saleh Al Homaizi.

Knight, who last summer and autumn also bought yearlings from Tattersalls, Goffs and Arqana for Al Homaizi, in addition to Keeneland, had purchased this colt out of Daisy for $400,000 from Clearsky Farms as a yearling.

He was resold by Keeneland, along with five other September Sale yearlings signed for by Knight, and now owned by Boardshorts Breeding and Racing.

How is he bred?

The juvenile is the second foal out of Grade 3 Tempted Stakes scorer Daisy, a daughter of a winning Flower Valley half-sister to Grade 3 winner Recording, dam of Grade 2 winner and Grade 1 Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes second Smart Bid plus stakes winner Smart Growt.

Dive Bomber is therefore not only a stablemate but a half-brother to the useful Medaglia D'Oro filly Botanical, the winner of the Listed Bourbonette Oaks at Turfway Park earlier this year for Brad Cox. The three-year-old took her chance in the Kentucky Oaks on her next start but finished down the field.

Who does he face?

Among Dive Bomber's rivals is Siena Farm LLC and WinStar Farm's Justify colt Annointed, a colt out of a winning Frankel three-parts sister to Irish Champion Stakes winner Decorated Knight. He is a brother to the winning Aunt Shirley, who is now based with Todd Pletcher and made two starts for him earlier this year.

Another son of the red-hot Triple Crown winner lining up is Valentine Candy, a Pine Creek-bred individual out of Grade 1 Starlet Stakes second Taste Like Candy, while the seven-figure Fasig-Tipton graduate Daily Grind is a fascinating newcomer.

A $1,350,000 purchase by John Bellinger from Four Star Sales, he was bred by Lochlow Farm and Godolphin out of the Graded-winning Tapit mare Walk Close, making him a brother to 2019 Breeders' Cup Juvenile second Anneau D'Or.

Dive Bomber is a 5-1 shot on the Morning Line, with Valentine Candy 3-1 market leader.

