Keeneland to reoffer six September Sale yearlings bought for big bucks by Richard Knight

Keeneland has announced it will reoffer six two-year-olds who were bought by Richard Knight on behalf of from last year's September Yearling Sale, including a Constitution half-brother to Grade 1 winner Kimari.

The announcement follows on from that of Tattersalls who last month notified potential purchasers that 17 yearlings bought by Knight at Book 1 of the October Yearling Sale on behalf of Al Homaizi were back on the market.

Keeneland will invite prospective purchasers to make their offer on the horses from 9am ET on Monday, 27 February through until midday ET, Wednesday 1 March.

The six horses purchased at Keeneland on behalf of Al Homaizi are currently in training in Ocala, Florida, with David Scanlon and Niall Brennan respectively and are available for in-person inspection by appointment.

Those at Scanlon Training Center are the Constitution half-brother to Kimari who was the most expensive of the six at $1,300,000, an Omaha Beach colt out of Grade 3 winner Daisy that made $400,000 and a $725,000 colt by Street Sense out of Bambalina.

The trio stabled with Brennan are a $300,000 Twirling Candy half-brother to Canadian champion Say The Word and Grade 2 winner Rideforthecause and two fillies who brought seven-figure sums in September: Graded-placed Fully Living's $1,050,000 daughter of Justify and a $1,100,000 Gun Runner full-sister to dual 2022 Grade 2 winner Wicked Halo.

The Street Sense colt was bought from the third session of the sale while the remaining quintet were sourced from the second session.

Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said: “Given the quality of these individuals and the interest they have attracted both in September and now, we feel an invitation to make an offer is the best way at this time to ensure a fair and transparent process for prospective buyers."

“These horses are actively in training with David and Niall and should fit well into anyone’s program, particularly end-users who are looking at summer and fall racing opportunities,” Keeneland vice-president of sales Tony Lacy said. “Prospective buyers in the Ocala area are welcome to inspect the horses in person. We also encourage those participating remotely to view the walking and training videos on

Pedigree pages, walking and training videos and pre-sale veterinary X-rays and endoscopic videos are available to view at .

