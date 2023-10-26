No Risk At All fee upped to €20,000 as Haras de Montaigu reveals 2024 fees
Haras de Montaigu has announced its stud fees for 2024, with stalwart and brilliant sire No Risk At All having an increase to €20,000.
Having stood this year at €18,000, the son of My Risk will be subject to a limited book. His celebrity progeny include Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante, dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho, Henry VIII Novices' Chase scorer Esprit Du Large and high-class chase mare Allegorie De Vassy.
Grade 1-winning hurdler and promising young sire Beaumec De Houelle remains unchanged at €6,000. The Martaline eight-year-old's leading progeny so far include the Grade 3-placed hurdler La Pinsonniere and Grade 3 AQPS performer Karina Sween.
Also standing for €6,000 is Flintshire, a globetrotting multiple Group 1 winner for owner-breeder Juddmonte and Andre Fabre. The top-class son of Dansili moved to Haras de Montaigu from Hill 'n' Dale Farms for the 2022 covering season and is responsible for four black-type winners, including Grade 3 scorer Surge Capacity, victorious at Saratoga in July.
Dabirsim will stand at a trimmed fee of €4,000 (from €8,000 this year). He has been represented by his Prix Dollar, Prix Eugene Adam and Prix du Prince d'Orange-winning son Horizon Dore, who was third in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last weekend.
The roster is completed by Soldier Hollow's high-class son Dschingis Secret, who will stand again for €4,000. His leading progeny to date include Dschingis Star, beaten just a nose in the Prix Minerve in August, and Dschingis King, a winning and stakes-placed performer.
