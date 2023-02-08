No Nay Never half-brother to top sprinter Hello Youmzain set for Newcastle debut on Thursday

Kevin Ryan masterminded the racing career of dual Group 1-winning sprinter Hello Youmzain and on Thursday will saddle the son of Kodiac's No Nay Never half-brother in a 7f novice contest (​​​) at Newcastle.

Jaber Abdullah's Youm Jameel will sport the same silks his older half-sibling wore on his first few starts, including when landing Haydock's Sprint Cup and an easy defeat of the Coventry winner Calyx in the Sandy Lane Stakes earlier that season.

The three-year-old gelding is the seventh foal out of the unraced Shamardal mare Spasha, a half-sister to stakes scorer Persian Majesty and from the family of Derby hero Slip Anchor.

Spasha has proven a fine producer at paddocks, with five winners and black-type winners or performers from six runners to have made the track.

Topping them is the dual Group 1 winner Hello Youmzain, who also annexed the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at four and was second to Space Blues in the Prix Maurice de Gheest two starts later.

Hello Youmzain retired to Haras d'Etreham for the 2021 breeding season at an opening fee of €25,000. His first yearlings sell this term, while he stands at a slightly reduced price of €22,500.

Spasha's other progeny include Group 2 Gran Criterium scorer Royal Youmzain - also a dual Group 3 winner in Germany for Andreas Wohler - the winning and Group-placed Dabirsim filly Hala Hala Athmani, also trained by Ryan, and Listed winner Zuhoor Baynoona, by Elnadim. She has a two-year-old colt by Kodiac and was covered by Night Of Thunder last year.

Youm Jameel faces some interesting rivals on his racecourse bow including Tajdif, Shadwell's son of Invincible Spirit from the family of the team's top-class Muhaarar, and the twice-raced Sparkling Spirit, a George Strawbridge homebred daughter of Invincible Spirit out of the Group-winning and Group 1-placed Sparkling Beam.

