National Yearling Sale in South Africa concludes with rises across the board

The National Yearling Sale in Johannesburg concluded with gains in aggregate, average and median prices, while the clearance rate at the event also improved from 12 months ago.

A strong middle market saw 347 horses of the 363 offered (38 were withdrawn) find new homes, with just 16 failing to reach their reserve prices.

The aggregate rose by more than R16 million, with the 2023 National Sale's gross aggregate reaching R153.8m (£6.8m/€7.7m), while the average and median rose to R443,228 and R300,000 respectively.

The average rose from R357,454 a year ago, while the median price increased from R250,000 from 2022.

Kommetjie Storm (lot 161), an Elusive Fort full-sister to Group 1 Vodacom Durban July and WSB Cape Town Met victor Kommetdieding, topped the auction when making R3,200,000 (£142,000/€160,000) to Kestorm Investments. She was offered by Oldlands Stud.

The sale's top-priced colt came in the form of Drakenstein Stud's Air Raid (318), a son of Lancaster Bomber and five-time Group 1 winner Inara. He was knocked down to Bass Racing for R3,000,000. All of the stud's 18 yearlings found homes, for a total of R16,225,000 and an average of R901,389.

Former National Sale graduate Vercingetorix ended up as the leading sire by aggregate, with the Maine Chance Farms resident having 35 yearlings sell for a total of R29.9m, averaging at R854,286. The son of Silvano had 11 yearlings make R1,000,000 or more, with his top lot being the Boland Stud-consigned colt (158) who sold to the Hong Kong Jockey Club for R2,400,000.

Form Bloodstock topped the leading buyers table come the conclusion of the two-day event late on Saturday afternoon, with the team's Jehan Malherbe signing 24 yearlings for an aggregate of R21.84m.

Read more