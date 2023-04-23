Florencethemachine sale helping Treehouse Stables move back up the charts

Maybe the dog days are over and the horses are coming for Treehouse Stables, which claimed a reassuring result at last week's Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale.

To have named a mare who was bought for €7,000 as Florencethemachine after the renowned indie rock band was an audacious decision by Danielle Deveney, one half of the operation she shares with Alan Donoghue. It was vindicated fairly spectacularly as she first powered away on her only Irish point-to-point start at Monksgrange and then joined the stable of Britain's champion trainer Paul Nicholls after a successful final bid from agent Tom Malone for £120,000.

The chorus of one of her namesake's anthems seems particularly appropriate as it comes at a time when Treehouse Stables is just emerging from the doldrums.