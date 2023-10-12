Multiple Pattern winner Insinuendo the latest addition to the Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale

Multiple Group winner and Group 1-placed Insinuendo will be offered at this year’s Goffs November Breeding Stock Sale.

The six-year-old daughter of Gleneagles was bred by Mountarmstrong Stud and had sold to trainer Willie McCreery for €110,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale in 2018.

Owned by the Deegan Racing Syndicate, Insinuendo has won four times, including three in Group company. The highlight came in the Kilboy Estate Stakes in July 2021, while she also ran 1,000 Guineas heroine Mother Earth and the top-class Luxembourg close the following season. She was also third to Emily Upjohn in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot last October.

Insinuendo (right): ran Luxembourg close in the Royal Whip Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

One of 21 individual Group or Graded winners for her sire, Insinuendo is out of the Group-winning Danehill Dancer mare Obama Rule, a sister to fellow Group scorer Osaila and half-sister to another in Dawn Wall. It is the further family of Arc winner Detroit, herself the dam of another Longchamp hero in Carnegie.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "We are thrilled to add another multiple Group-winning mare to what is a simply mouth-watering catalogue for the November Breeding Stock Sale, and I extend our thanks to the connections of Insinuendo for entrusting Goffs with her sale.

"The international interest in this year’s sale, which will be headed by the iconic Niarchos draft, is huge and we are proud to add Insinuendo to the top-tier mares awaiting buyers at Kildare Paddocks next month."

