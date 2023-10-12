Group 2 winner Sibila Spain another star offering at Arqana's Vente d’Elevage in December

The well-bred Group 2 winner Sibila Spain will be offered in foal to Dubawi at Arqana's Vente d’Elevage in December.

Consigned by Haras de l’Hôtellerie, the daughter of Frankel will sell during the first evening of the sale on Saturday, December 9.

Sibila Spain was the winner of her first two starts at three before finishing fourth in the Prix de Diane and Prix Saint-Alary. She added a Listed strike to her name on her next start in the Prix de Liancourt at Longchamp.

Sibila Spain: from a top-class family and in foal to Dubawi Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

At four, she landed the Group 2 Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud on her second start that term. She was bred by Coolmore and had sold privately for €240,000 from La Motteraye Consignment at Arqana's August Sale in 2019.

The five-year-old has a wonderful pedigree, being the 13th foal out of the Listed-winning Darshaan mare L'Ancresse, also a close second in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf to the top-class Islington. L'Ancresse is a half-sister to Irish Oaks heroine and Oaks second Moonstone, dam of Chester Vase scorer and Derby second US Army Ranger, plus Group scorers Nelson and Words, the dam of 2023 stakes scorer and Irish Oaks third Library.

Sibila Spain is in turn a sister to Group winner and Ascot Gold Cup third Master Of Reality and the stakes-placed Eminent Authority. She is also closely related to dual Listed winner Chamonix.

