Yulong's well-related Galileo filly Dramatic Quest out to make an impact at Salisbury on Wednesday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

A36 Motor Company British EBF Maiden Stakes (3.45 Salisbury, Wednesday)

What's the story?

William Haggas and Yulong combine for interesting debutante Dramatic Quest, a well-bred daughter of Galileo and the smart Laugh Out Loud.

There are some impeccable pedigrees in the line-up for the maiden she contests at Salisbury on Wednesday, and it will be interesting to see how she fares on her first start.

How's she bred?

The three-year-old was bred by the Hanburys and sold to BBA Ireland for 675,000gns from Tattersalls Book 1 in 2022.

She is the seventh foal out of the Clodovil mare Laugh Out Loud, winner of the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham for Mick Channon and placed at the highest level when third in the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Laugh Out Loud is out of the Darshaan mare Funny Girl, making her a half-sister to Royal Ascot victor and Group 3-placed performer Baghdad and to dual Listed winner Suzi's Decision. She is also related to Nadinska, the dam of Group 2 Criterium de Maisons-Laffitte winner Plainchant.

Platinum Warrior and Shane Kelly (near side) land the Gallinule Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris

The mare's offspring are headed by Platinum Warrior, who sported Yulong's silks to win the Group 3 Gallinule Stakes in Ireland and then the Grade 2 San Marcos Stakes at Santa Anita the following year. The fellow Galileo-sired Hadrianus was third to Arrest in last year's Group 3 Chester Vase.

Who does she face?

The filly's six rivals include the four-time raced Lord Of Love, Lady Bamford's homebred son of Dubawi and Prix de Diane winner Star Of Seville. The colt is a brother to the winning Governor Of India.

Another to note is King Affection, King Power Racing's homebred Kingman gelding out of Listed winner and Group-placed Tisbutadream, a half-sister to Group 1 winners Persuasive and Creative Force. King Affection was soundly beaten on his sole start at Leicester in May but should hopefully improve for that effort.

No Nay Never colt South Pole is a half-brother to 2022 Royal Ascot winner and multiple American Graded scorer Missed The Cut, while the Le Havre filly Fun Loving showed some ability on her debut and is a half-sister to the Group 2-placed Lysander.

