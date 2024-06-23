Racing Post logo
From Little Owl to Moscow Flyer to Honeysuckle - celebrating half a century of Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale greats

As the 50th anniversary of the Derby Sale approaches, Aisling Crowe gazes at the galaxy of stars to have graced the ring

Dermot Clarke with Brighterdaysahead after her sale-topping turn at Tattersalls Ireland
Dermot Clarke with Brighterdaysahead after her sale-topping turn at Tattersalls IrelandCredit: Tattersalls Ireland

Five decades of sustained success have ensured the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale's place in the store sale calendar is enshrined.

Right from the beginning the sale made an impact, with the first year producing a Cheltenham Festival winner, and there has been no let up since. The Grade 1 heroes and heroines have kept coming, through half a century of trading that has witnessed an unprecedented shift in the landscape of not just jump racing but Ireland's economy and society.

No matter the circumstances, whether the bleak 1980s or the Celtic Tiger era, buyers have flocked in their droves to the Derby Sale. During the dark days of Irish economic depression the best went for export, with the situation reversed during Ireland's boom. 

