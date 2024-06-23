- More
From Little Owl to Moscow Flyer to Honeysuckle - celebrating half a century of Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale greats
As the 50th anniversary of the Derby Sale approaches, Aisling Crowe gazes at the galaxy of stars to have graced the ring
Five decades of sustained success have ensured the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale's place in the store sale calendar is enshrined.
Right from the beginning the sale made an impact, with the first year producing a Cheltenham Festival winner, and there has been no let up since. The Grade 1 heroes and heroines have kept coming, through half a century of trading that has witnessed an unprecedented shift in the landscape of not just jump racing but Ireland's economy and society.
No matter the circumstances, whether the bleak 1980s or the Celtic Tiger era, buyers have flocked in their droves to the Derby Sale. During the dark days of Irish economic depression the best went for export, with the situation reversed during Ireland's boom.
- Stardust from Fairy Godmother as many share in the joy of Royal Ascot
- Dark Angel polishes his halo at Royal Ascot with Group 1 double
- Inisherin maintains stellar family record as Shamardal claims another Group 1 from his final crop
- 'Now that he knows me, he really trusts me' - new beginnings in dressage for great stayer Vazirabad
- Con Marnane ready to roll once more at Goffs London Sale after last year's £1,100,000 spectacle
