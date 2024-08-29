Waldgeist's Galileo brother William Walton faces the music at Ffos Las

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

DragonBet Champagne Super Novice Stakes (3.55 Ffos Las, Thursday)

Forecast odds: 5-2

What's the story?

A quiet card in the west of Wales sees the debut of one of the best related horses in training. William Walton, named after the decorated English composer, is a full brother of Waldgeist, conqueror of Enable in the 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

He has evidently not been straightforward and makes a belated bow as a three-year-old for Owen Burrows, having already been gelded.

How's he bred?

A son of Galileo, he is a member of a famous family developed by Gestut Ammerland out of German champion Wurftaube. His dam, Waldlerche, was owned in a partnership between Newsells Park and Ammerland, with William Walton being purchased outright for 725,00gns by Jill Lamb for Newsells at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2022.

Aside from Waldgeist, the multiple Group 1 hero who stands at Ballylinch Stud, William Walton is a sibling of Prix de Malleret winner and successful producer Waldlied, as well as Gordon Richards scorer Waldkonig and three other fairly promising minor winners. Group 3-winning Waldlerche is a half-sister to the St Leger winner Masked Marvel.

Who does he face?

If Burrows had been looking for a soft opportunity, the same could be said for the Gosden stable with the Duke of Devonshire's homebred Camelot filly Beeley, who has kept good company during the season.

Consuelo, who is a Kirsten Rausing homebred by Study Of Man out of the owner's St Simon and John Porter Stakes winner Cubanita, has also been knocking on the door.

