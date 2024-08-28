‘I’ve been in horses all my life and I’ve never had anything like that’ - dreams come true in Doncaster as major pedigree update sees Tasleet colt sell for £350,000

“I’ve been in horses all my life in one way or another and I’ve never had anything like that,” said a stunned Paul Giles after seeing his well-related Tasleet colt bring £350,000 during the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale on Wednesday.

The colt had been the talk of the sales ground after his three-parts brother Cool Hoof Luke landed the Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes five days earlier. That wasn’t the only source of optimism to be found on the Knavesmire last week either, as Tasleet’s reputation was also enhanced when Bradsell added his name to the Nunthorpe roll of honour.

They say timing is everything, but the stars started to align for the man from Moyfinn Stud when Giles purchased the dam, Dutch Monument, with the sales-topping colt in utero for just 15,000gns in November 2022.

That sort of bargain sum was completely eclipsed by events in the Doncaster ring on Wednesday as a marathon bidding battle added the latest chapter to this remarkable story.

Amanda Skiffington: "We hoped he’d cost a bit less, but with that update last week he was never going to be cheap" Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Amanda Skiffington, standing with owner Fiona Carmichael and trainer Ed Bethell, was involved from the off. Initially it was Anthony Bromley who took Skiffington on, but when the price reached £230,000 the Highflyer Bloodstock agent gave an unambiguous shake of the head.

No sooner had Bromley been turned away than Oliver St Lawrence appeared in the gangway below and raised a single finger to signal a counter offer of his own.

However, when Carmichael and Skiffington continued to signal £10,000 increases St Lawrence turned on his heel and exited the scene. “Don’t get shot running away,” called auctioneer Bernard Condren, but when it became clear no response was forthcoming the gavel fell at £350,000.

Skiffington described the bidding battle as “horrible”, saying: “It was scary because I thought I knew who I’d be up against – and I was. We hoped he’d cost a bit less, but with that update last week he was never going to be cheap.”

The agent, who confirmed that Bethell would be tasked with training the six-figure colt, added: “He’s a lovely individual and has the pedigree too. I happen to love Dutch Art mares as well. There was a lot I really liked about the horse. The whole team loved him.”

Henry Beeby congratulates Paul Giles after the £350,000 sale of his Tasleet colt Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

After receiving congratulations from a throng of well-wishers, Giles shared his perspective on proceedings, saying: “That sort of money was what I dreamed of, it’s not what I expected. You have to pinch yourself a bit. I’ve been in horses all my life in one way or another and I’ve never had anything like that. Matter of fact, the price I got for the other horse [£68,000, Lot 318] before was one of the biggest prices I’d ever got in my life. It’s been a good day’s business.”

The breeder is unlikely to have ever had such an enjoyable trip from his County Meath base to South Yorkshire, as he explained he watched Cool Hoof Luke’s York victory while crossing the Irish Sea.

“I was on the boat and we were telling a chap on there that there was a race we’d like to watch at three o’clock,” he said. “There was no coverage on the boat but the next thing the fella called us over and told us he had the race on his laptop, so that’s where we watched it.”

Giles also cast his mind back to November 2022 to explain the backstory to the purchase of Dutch Monument from the New England Stud draft during the Tattersalls December Sales.

“I was in Newmarket and I was looking for a mare for my two nephews and maybe myself,” he said. “I was looking for three days but everything we picked out went out of our reach. This mare caught my eye when she was coming around the parade ring, then she caught my eye again so I asked the boys what they thought. We took her out, had a look, and asked what the reserve was. Thankfully she fell within budget. It was just a stroke of luck.”

The Tasleet three-parts brother to Cool Hoof Luke during his £350,000 sale to Amanda Skiffington Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

He added: “We were saying in the spring, wouldn’t it be great if Cool Hoof Luke won. Then when he was fourth at Ascot [in the Coventry Stakes] and we thought, ‘God that’s great, would he ever get to win one?’ And that’s the way it’s worked out.”

Dutch Monument, a Dutch Art sibling to three black-type winners in Italy, is in foal to Kodiac. She raced just once for Cheveley Park Stud and Richard Fahey before she was sold to Tony Nerses, breeder of Cool Hoof Luke, for just 2,000gns in 2019.

Despite the scale of Wednesday’s sales success, Giles’ breeding operation is very much at the smaller end of the scale.

“I own a half-share in this mare with my nephew, Patrick Giles,” he said. “There’s only four Flat mares on the farm and I don’t even own the four of them.”

Asked what he would do with the proceeds of the big-money transaction, Giles said: “I would love to buy more land but that [money] won’t go far in Ireland, so we’ll probably try to buy another mare. I’ll pay my bills first!”

Tasleet spent the first five years of his stallion career at Shadwell’s Nunnery Stud but transferred to Star Born Stud in the Punjab, India, for the 2024 breeding season.

