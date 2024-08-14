First winner for Ghaiyyath as Stanhope Gardens puts in a capital performance at Beverley

Kildangan Stud sire Ghaiyyath got off the mark when Stanhope Gardens justified favouritism at Beverley on Wednesday afternoon.

The colt, trained by Ralph Beckett for March Chan and Chelsea Thoroughbreds, was partnered by Rossa Ryan to come home a two and a quarter-length winner.

His victory in the 71/2f maiden followed a third-placed effort on his debut at Sandown in July.

The colt is out of the Dutch Art mare Pure Art and was bred by Tullpark Ltd. He went through the ring as a foal at Goffs November, where he was consigned by Stanley Lodge and purchased by Haras du la Grande Pointe for €82,000.

Reoffered through Tom Blain’s Barton Stud at Tattersalls Book 2 last October, he this time commanded a heftier 210,000gns, with Jamie McCalmont teaming up with Chelsea Thoroughbreds for his signature.

The dam was a Listed-placed winner, while Stanhope Gardens became her third winner from three runners on Wednesday following half-sister Corky (Fastnet Rock) and half-brother Inspiritus (Sea The Stars) – the latter bids to give the family a quick double as he contests the 1m2f handicap at Windsor on Thursday.

Ghaiyyath, now nine, was one of the most talented performers of recent times, winning nine of his 13 races, four of them Group 1s, including the Grosser Preis von Baden by an eye-watering 14 lengths and the Juddmonte International by three lengths from Magical, probably his best performance.

The son of Dubawi was trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin and stood his fourth season at Darley’s base in Ireland this year.

Ghaiyyath’s next runner is the twice-placed Bintabuha at Salisbury on Thursday.

