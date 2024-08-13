Shadwell's Dubawi filly out of Group 1 winner Tawkeel among fascinating Kempton fillies' contest

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (5.25 Kempton, Wednesday)

What's the story?

A fascinating fillies' contest at Kempton on Wednesday as some of racing's powerhouse breeding operations clash with well-bred youngsters. Chief among them is Shadwell's homebred Elwateen, who is, interestingly, trained by Saeed bin Suroor for Sheikha Hissa and has the pedigree to match.

How's she bred?

The two-year-old is the first foal out of Tawkeel, whose five victories for Jean-Claude Rouget and Shadwell included a five-length strike in the Group 1 Prix Saint Alary. The daughter of Teofilo also landed the Group 2 Prix de la Nonette and wasn't disgraced when fourth to the excellent Tarnawa on her final start in the Prix Vermeille.

Tawkeel was bred by Shadwell out of the stakes-winning Oasis Dream mare Rafaadah, herself out of Group 2 Prix de Sandringham winner Joanna.

Joanna also landed the Group 3 Prix du Calvados and was placed at the highest level in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, Prix Maurice de Gheest and Prix Marcel Boussac. The High Chaparral mare is a half-sister to New Zealand Group 1 winner Willie Cazals, who was half a length second to Flintshire in the Hong Kong Vase.

Dubawi: Darley's phenomenal sire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tawkeel has a yearling filly by Sea The Stars and a colt foal by Dubawi. She visited Baaeed this term.

Who does she face?

Cheveley Park have unveiled some exciting young fillies in recent weeks – think the likes of Formal and Anna Swan – and the Newmarket stud has another blue-blooded debutante in Inquisition. The daughter of Sea The Stars is out of the Group-winning Dubawi mare Intimation, a half-sister to Sea The Stars' dual Summer Mile winner and Queen Anne second Mutakayyef, as well as Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious, the dam of Formal.

Another to note on pedigree is Maybe Not, Car Colston Hall's homebred Pinatubo filly from the family of their foundation mare, the recently deceased Wiener Wald.

Another newcomer, Emily Rebecca, is by fellow first-season sire Without Parole and from the fine family of The Tin Man and Deacon Blues.

Of the fillies with experience, Qatar Racing' Del Ray won on her debut but produced a no-show last time out when upped in grade. She has a good pedigree, however, as a Kameko half-sibling to two Listed winners and another Pattern-placed performer. She is out of the stakes-winning An Ghalanta, herself related to two stakes performers.

