Raise a glass to Chookie as prolific winner brings up the century at Hamilton

Book Now, Hamilton Park Ladies Night Handicap (8.45 Hamilton, Thursday)

What's the story?

This is nothing to do with sales price or pedigree, and far removed from a debutant, but hats off to good old Chookie Dunedin, who has his 100th run in the 6f handicap at Hamilton on Thursday.

The now Mike Smith-trained nine-year-old made his (winning) debut more than seven years ago and, while it’s fair to say his best days are behind him, having been stuck on 99 starts since early January, it’s good that connections will get to toast the century.

He has a commendable 13 wins to his name.

How's he bred?

The gelding is a Raeburn family homebred. He first carried their colours of purple, white halved sleeves, white cap, purple spots on May 24, 2017 at Ayr, when he made a winning start under Dougie Costello for the Keith Dalgleish yard.

He moved to his current trainer when Dalgleish handed in his licence last year

He is by Epaulette, the dual Group 1 winner in Australia (Golden Rose Stakes and Doomben 10,000) who stood for Darley at both Kildangan and Dalham Hall.

Chookie Dunedin shows his rivals a clean pair of heels to notch one of his 13 wins Credit: John Grossick

The dam, dual Musselburgh winner Lady Of Windsor, by Woods Of Windsor – not a name that crops up often, to say the least – has foaled half a dozen other winners, two of whom, like Thursday’s runner, racked up multiple wins.

Chookie Royale, another homebred, by Monsieur Bond, managed 16 victories, while fellow homebred Chookie Hamilton (Compton Place) surpassed even that with 18.

Who does he face?

It would be a shame if Chookie Dunedin’s 100th start goes like his most recent outings, as he hasn’t been on top form, but maybe the combination of a return to turf, a break and running off a career-low mark will see him in a better light. Rider Andrew Breslin also claims 3lb.

He has just half a dozen rivals, with Havana Grey’s son Cuban Rock and Dandy Man gelding Captain Dandy, both four-year-olds, arguably the pick.

