Jeff Smith's latest progeny out of Arabian Queen set for Salisbury debut on Saturday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Byerley Stud British EBF Novice Stakes (6.15 Salisbury, Saturday)

What's the story?

Royal Playwright has a name that catches one's eye and has the pedigree to go with it too. He is the latest offspring out of Jeff Smith's top-class Arabian Queen to hit the track, debuting in a race that has produced subsequent dual Group 1 winner Pyledriver and Vintage Stakes winner Marbaan in recent years.

How's he bred?

The two-year-old is by Lope De Vega and the fifth foal out of the Juddmonte International and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes winner. Arabian Queen is by Dubawi and out of Barshiba, a Barathea mare who won the Lancashire Oaks during her own racing career.

That makes Royal Playwright a half-brother to four winners, most notably See The Fire. The Sea The Stars filly, recently a fine fourth in the Eclipse to City Of Troy, was third in last year's Fillies' Mile and second in the May Hill Stakes.

Another half-sibling, Kingman colt Arabian Storm, is another to have gained black type. The other winning half-siblings are both by Frankel, Spirit Mixer and Frankella.

See The Fire: third in last year's Fillies' Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker

Arabian Queen has a yearling colt by St Mark's Basilica and a filly foal by No Nay Never. Frankella has a yearling Saxon Warrior colt and produced a filly by Baaeed this season.

Who does he face?

The colt's 12 rivals include the twice-raced Original Outlaw, a Wootton Bassett colt out of an Oasis Dream half-sister to top-level winners Without Parole and Tamarkuz. The 300,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 graduate improved from debut to finish a half-length third at Kempton last month over six furlongs.

Another to note is the unraced Kameko gelding Hawaii Five O. He is out of a stakes-winning Invincible Spirit half-sister to Group 1-winning juvenile Dubai Mile. That makes him a half-brother to dual Australian Group winner Surf Dancer.

Brightwalton Bloodstock homebred Fernando is by Dark Angel and out of the Group-placed Lope De Vega mare Nina Bailarina, a half-sister to recent Coral Charge winner Makarova. It is a pedigree that goes back to Cheveley Park's wonderful filly and influential broodmare Russian Rhythm.

Chesham Stakes eighth Defence Missile is by Coolmore's Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero and first-season sire Sottsass. He fared well on his debut when second at Newbury in May and has the pedigree to suggest he could be useful. He is a half-brother to 2020 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches second and American Grade 2 scorer Speak Of The Devil, as well as multiple black-type scorer Morando.

