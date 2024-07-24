Godolphin's €2.3 million Arqana May Breeze-Up sale-topper set for Sandown debut

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes (2.40 Sandown, Thursday)

What's the story?

There have been some big names who struck in this maiden contest en route to better things and most notably Kameko (2019), who landed Futurity Trophy success later that year and then the 2,000 Guineas the following spring. Others include Nostrum, the winner in 2022 who struck in the Tattersalls Stakes and was also third to Chaldean in the Dewhurst Stakes, plus Arabian Crown, last year's winner who took the Zetland Stakes by nearly six lengths plus this year's Sandown Classic Trial.

Godolphin also owned the 2016 winner Best Of Days, who went on to win the Royal Lodge Stakes in Britain and then the Group 1 Kennedy Mile in Australia. Sheikh Mohammed's operation has another fascinating newcomer this time around in the form of Justify colt Ruling Court, a sale-topping €2.3 million purchase from the Arqana May Breeze-Up Sale this spring.

Agent Anthony Stroud was breaking the sale record for Godolphin when signing for the colt from Norman Williamson's Oak Tree Farm. "We loved his breeze and the consignor sold us Native Trail," he had said. "He’s the one horse we wanted to take home to Moulton Paddocks."

How's he bred?

The son of Ashford Stud's American Triple Crown winner is the third foal out of the High Chaparral mare Inchargeofme, a Graded-placed performer during her own career. The 11-year-old is a sister to Johann Strauss, a winner for Aidan O'Brien who was also second to Kingston Hill in the Racing Post Trophy and fourth to Kingman in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. He subsequently joined Mike de Kock and finished third in the Jebel Hatta.

Justify: sire on fire for his Ashford Stud team Credit: Coolmore America

Those two are half-siblings to Mythical, a son of Camelot who finished third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud for O'Brien. Inchargeofme and her siblings are in turn out of the Cape Cross mare Inchmina, herself a daughter of a Nashwan half-sister to Inchinor, a multiple Group winner who was also second to Zafonic in the Dewhurst.

Who does he face?

The colt's 12 rivals include the unraced Ghaiyyath colt Stanhope Gardens, a 210,000gns Tattersalls Book 2 purchase by Chelsea Thoroughbreds and Jamie McCalmont. The juvenile is the fourth foal out of the stakes-placed Dutch Art mare Pure Art, a half-sister to Listed winner Romsdal, also third to Australia in the Derby and second in the St Leger to Kingston Hill.

Others to note include Frankel colts Pantile Warrior and Best Adventure. The former showed promise at Sandown on debut when sixth to another smart Godolphin breeze-up graduate in Anno Domini, while he is a half-brother to Group 2 winner Beshaayir. The latter, a 650,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase by BBA Ireland, improved on his debut run to finish second at Lingfield earlier this month. The Yulong two-year-old is out of Irish 1,000 Guineas third Foxtrot Liv.

Who else is of interest on the day?

Leopardstown's opening Frank Conroy Irish EBF Maiden (5.15) was won by the exciting Tower Of London two years ago and Ballydoyle's two runners here include Delacroix, a Dubawi colt out of American champion Tepin. That makes him a half-brother to recent Stanerra Stakes winner Grateful.

Veracious has her first progeny running at Newbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The team's other runner is Scandinavia, by Justify and out of the unraced Fabulous, a Galileo half-sister to the great Giant's Causeway and blue hen You'resothrilling. He is therefore a half-brother to Group 1 winner Above The Curve.

Meanwhile, at Newbury, the Jebel Ali Racecourse EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.45) sees Cheveley Park Stud unveil another blue-blooded newcomer. Formal is by Dubawi and the first foal out of Falmouth Stakes heroine Veracious, a half-sister to Group 2 scorer Mutakayyef and fellow Pattern winner Intimation.

