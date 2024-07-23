Aga Khan's French Classic winner Rouhiya retired to paddocks after setback

This year's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches winner Rouhiya has been retired to the broodmare band of the Aga Khan Studs at Haras de Bonneval after meeting with a setback. She is the second European Classic heroine of 2024 from the owner-breeder's dynasty to be heading to the paddocks with Dermot Weld's Ezeliya also retired after her success in the Oaks at Epsom.

A homebred daughter of Lope De Vega trained by Francis Graffard, Rouhiya raced only five times in her career and was causing a bit of a surprise when pinching the Classic at Longchamp in mid-May. A winner of a minor event at Deauville in November, she appeared in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but weakened badly to finish last.

Georges Rimaud, manager of the Aga Khan Studs in France, said: "While it is naturally disappointing not to see her again in competition, she represents a very exciting addition to our broodmare band. Prior to Rouhiya the last winners of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches for His Highness were Ervedya, who went on to produce Erevann at stud, and Zarkava, the dam of Zarak.

"Rouhiya represents a different lineage and exemplifies the depth and diversity of our breeding families. We look forward to seeing what her future progeny can do."

Rouhiya had been an eighth winner of the Pouliches for the owner-breeder's family and his daughter, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, had been delighted to see her line return to prominence.

"To win the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches is huge for a breeder and to produce a filly like her is very important for the future," she said at the time. "This race and the Diane mean everything for us as breeders because they can launch a whole family. For this family to come back in a Group 1 like this adds great value to all her sisters and the entire line."

Rouhiya is the second foal out of Listed-placed Rondonia, a Raven's Pass half-sister to Group 2 winner Raydara and from the family of Group 1 winners Ridasiyna and Laurens. Rondinia has produced a two-year-old filly by Camelot and a yearling filly by Sea The Moon. The Aga Khan Studs report her to have a colt foal by Siyouni and to be in foal to Sea The Stars.

