First foal of top-class Vroum Vroum Mag set for Galway debut for Mullins and McManus

Guinness Time INH Flat Race (6.10 Galway, Thursday)

Forecast odds: 11-8

What's the story?

Willie Mullins, JP McManus and John Magnier combine with a fascinating newcomer in Vicar Street, a son of Galileo and the first foal out of the top-class Vroum Vroum Mag.

He is the undoubted standout in the bumper at Galway on Thursday and it will be interesting to see if he can live up to his parents' achievements.

How's he bred?

His dam Vroum Vroum Mag was a popular performer for owner Rich Ricci and Mullins. The daughter of Voix Du Nord originally started her career with Francois Nicolle, winning a bumper race and also scoring over hurdles.

Bought privately and sent into training with Mullins in late 2014, she won her first ten starts for the champion jumps trainer. Those wins included the David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2016 and Punchestown Champion Hurdle on her following start.

She also struck in the Christmas Hurdle at the end of 2016 and was second to Apple's Jade in the 2017 David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle.

Vroum Vroum Mag and Ruby Walsh after Cheltenham Festival success in 2016 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Vroum Vroum Mag has two and three-year-old colts by Camelot, a yearling filly by Walk In The Park and a colt foal by Coolmore's champion National Hunt sire.

Who does he face?

The gelding's 13 rivals include Sporting Glance, a son of Coastal Path who won his maiden point-to-point by six lengths for Matty Flynn O'Connor and Rob James at Borris House in April.

The €85,000 Goffs Land Rover Sale graduate was bred by Nigel and Sarah Faulks out of the winning hurdler Analifet, a Califet half-sister to Auteuil Grade 2-placed hurdler Grace Feline and Listed Newton Novices' Hurdle second Cause Toujours.

Another to note is the Gordon Elliott-trained Boston Rajj, a gelding who hails from the family of Godolphin's Kutub, winner of three Group 1s in the Bayerisches Zuchtrennen, Preis von Europa and Gran Premio del Jockey Club.

