Doncaster breeze-up speed machine all set for debut at Yarmouth for Amo

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Otex EBF Maiden Stakes (5.40 Yarmouth, Wednesday)

What's the story?

Too Sweet is not an absolute standout two-year-old on pedigree or price, but she didn’t half shift at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up at Doncaster.

The King Of Change filly recorded the quickest time in the breeze, an obviously key factor in her attracting a winning bid of £280,000 from Alex Elliott, acting for Amo Racing.

She starts out over the minimum trip at Yarmouth for the David Loughnane yard, with Danny Muscutt in the plate, and is one of just two making their debut in the 15-strong maiden.

How's she bred?

Too Sweet’s sire King Of Change won the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on the final start of a six-race career which yielded three wins and three seconds. The Starfield Stud sire is having his first runners this year.

Dam Evie Speed, by Dawn Approach out of an Anabaa mare, won over six furlongs and hails from a speedy family.

Too Sweet is her first foal. She was making her third appearance at the sales when hammered down to Elliott in Doncaster in April, having been first offered by Trickledown Stud as a foal at Tattersalls in November 2022, when purchased by Whatton Manor Stud for 20,000gns.

She was moved on to Adam Potts and Donovan Bloodstock as a yearling in Doncaster the following year for £39,000 – a great result for the buyers given the price she commanded back in the same ring as a juvenile.

What was said at the sales?

Elliott certainly liked what he saw, both on Town Moor and at the Goffs UK sales complex.

Donovan Bloodstock's King Of Change filly out of Evie Speed sells to Alex Elliott for £280,000 at the Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

He told the press corps, including our own James Thomas: “She did a superb breeze, the fastest on a lot of clocks, so that’s the first part of the jigsaw. The second part of the jigsaw is that she has the right physical, she was that for sure. She looks like a filly with a lot of speed but like she’ll be able to carry it going seven furlongs or even a mile given the way she’s bred and built.

"She’s been bought for Amo Racing. She’s a beautiful filly and well done to Donovan Bloodstock.”

Who does she face?

The other debutant, a Mehmas colt, so conceding 5lb to Too Sweet, is La Bellota, bred by Tally-Ho Stud out of the Iffraaj mare Sagittarian Wind. He is with the John Ryan stable and another from this year’s breeze-up sales, in his case the Guineas event at Tattersalls, where he fetched 52,000gns.

As for those to have raced, nothing stands out on form, though it is noted that the Havana Grey filly Adrestia was well enough thought of to have run in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, where she was not disgraced finishing 11th of the 24 runners. She had previously finished third behind Celandine on her debut at Windsor – the winner was a close third to Arabie in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on Sunday.

Read this next:

Sea The Stars rains on Galileo's centenary parade at Longchamp

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.