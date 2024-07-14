Camelot half-brother to dual Classic hero ready to rumble for Coolmore at Killarney

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (5.18 Killarney, Monday)

What's the story?

Saratoga, an appropriately named runner given we are in the midst of the opening week of racing at the spa town in upstate New York, is a half-brother to no fewer than seven winners, most notably the Irish Derby and St Leger winner of 2017, Capri.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-old starts out over a mile at Killarney for the Coolmore partners under Declan McDonogh in what looks a tasty enough maiden.

How's he bred?

Saratoga is by Camelot and was bred by the Coolmore-affiliated Lynch Bages and Camas Park Stud out of the Anabaa mare Dialafara

The Aga Khan homebred has proved a star at paddocks and, mated exclusively with Galileo until his death three years ago, her brood is headed by dual Classic hero Capri, also winner of the Group 2 Beresford Stakes.

Also a winner at that level this year is Tower Of London, in the Dubai Gold Cup, while Cypress Creek and Passion were Group 3 winners.

Another full-sibling to them is the Fred Winter Hurdle winner Brazil, who won another Grade 3 over hurdles in the Fishery Lane.

Who does he face?

Stablemate Puppet Master is also by Camelot and out of the triple Group 3 winner Realtra, by Dark Angel, while the Dermot Weld-trained Sujet is a Juddmonte homebred.

He is by Frankel out of the Oasis Dream mare Tendu, a sister to Showcasing and half-sister to Camacho.

Niarchos homebred debutant Wolf Rayet is yet another by Camelot. He is trained by Donnacha O’Brien and out of Grade 2 Oaklawn Park winner Martini Glass, by Kitalpha.

Read this next:

A Morgan-Evans healthcheck providing vital assistance in Wathnan Racing success story

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.