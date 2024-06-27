Ballydoyle to unleash two well-bred Frankel fillies in often-informative Curragh contest

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Kildare House Hotel Irish EBF Fillies Maiden (5.30 Curragh, Friday)

What's the story?

The Curragh's Kildare House Hotel Irish EBF Fillies Maiden on Friday is an often informative contest. Its most recent winners include Ylang Ylang (2023), the winner of last year's Fillies' Mile, Never Ending Story (2022), a dual Group winner and second in the Prix de Diane, and Discoveries (2021), a sister or half-sister to the top-class pair Alpha Centauri and Alpine Star and herself a winner of the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

The first two were, or are, trained by Aidan O'Brien and the Ballydoyle head debuts two in this year's race, both by Frankel.

How's Lake Victoria bred?

She is the fourth foal out of Quiet Reflection, a top-class daughter of Showcasing who struck Group 1 glory in the Commonwealth Cup and Sprint Cup of 2016. That makes the two-year-old a three-parts sister to two winners, including Dante Stakes third Bluegrass, by Galileo.

Quiet Reflection, who sold to Blandford Bloodstock and MV Magnier for 2,100,000gns at the 2017 Tattersalls December Mare Sale, has a yearling colt by Frankel.

Who does she face?

Her 15 rivals include stablemate Exactly, by Frankel and a daughter of Kyllachy's Queen Mary and Flying Childers Stakes winner Heartache. The fine Hot To Trot Racing filly had sold to MV Magnier for 1,300,000gns at the Mare Sale in 2018 and is also the dam of stakes winner Salt Lake City.

Heartache (maroon) on her way to winning the Flying Childers Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Another to note is Moyglare homebred Marazion, a Sea The Stars half-sister to Prix de la Nonette winner and Preis von Europa second Trevaunance, while the Aga Khan's Murkala is by the sensational Too Darn Hot and hails from the family of Sydney Cup scorer Mourayan.

Juddmonte's Red Letter is another by Frankel and is out of the Listed-placed Dark Angel mare Red Impression, herself a daughter of Purissima, a close relation to Prix de la Foret winner Etoile Montante.

Anything else of note on Friday?

Sure is. O'Brien also sends out Hampshire in the O'Dooles Restaurant Irish EBF Maiden (6.40).

The three-year-old Galileo colt is out of American champion Lady Eli, a mare who sold for a cool $4,200,000 at the Keeneland November Mares Sale in 2018. Her Grade 1 victories for Chad Brown included the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, Belmont Oaks, Flower Bowl Stakes and Diana Stakes.

Her first foal, the War Front-sired HMS Endeavour, was a dual winner for O'Brien.

