Maiden-winning duo give strong reminder of continued potency of Galileo with cosy Leopardstown strikes

Wins at Leopardstown on Wednesday by two Ballydoyle-trained progeny of the late Galileo reminded racegoers not to forget the powers of the Coolmore phenomenon.

First up in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden was dual Oaks entry Savethelastdance, who sprung a 20-1 surprise when leading from the off under Wayne Lordan. Fifth on her debut at Thurles last autumn, the three-year-old looked more streetwise on her second outing to win by a comfortable two and a quarter lengths.

The filly, who was bred by Daddys Lil Darling Syndicate, is the first foal out of the highly talented Scat Daddy mare Daddys Lil Darling, a $3,500,000 purchase by MV Magnier from Gainesway at the 2018 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky November Sale.

Savethelastdance with connections after her success Credit: Patrick McCann

Daddys Lil Darling was a top-notch performer for trainer Kenneth McPeek and owner-breeder Normandy Farm, with her three Graded wins coming in the Grade 1 American Oaks on the turf and the Grade 2 Pocahontas Stakes on the dirt. She was also second in the Kentucky Oaks and Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup.

She has an unnamed two-year-old full-brother to Savethelastdance.

The equally promising The Prairie pulled two-lengths clear in the following Aparto Student Maiden - also over a mile and a quarter - building on last year's Killarney fourth.

The Prairie is bred on the same cross as the brilliant Minding (pictured) Credit: Patrick McCann

Holding entries in the Dante, Derby and Irish Derby, the Coolmore homebred is bred on the Galileo-Danehill Dancer cross, one that has produced the likes of Classic stars Minding, Empress Josephine, The Gurkha, Tuesday, Sovereign and Serpentine.

He is the eighth foal out of the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Again, making him a full-sibling to stakes winner Delphinia - also twice Group 1-placed in the Prix de Royallieu and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes behind Anapurna and Star Catcher - as well as Beresford Stakes second Delano Roosevelt and Listed scorer Indian Maharaja.

Again has an unnamed two-year-old full-sister to The Prairie.

