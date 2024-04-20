Little Big Bear's brother and close relation to Unquestionable face off in Curragh maiden on Sunday

Whistlejacket and Devine Genius

Keadeen Hotel Irish EBF Maiden (2.25 Curragh, Sunday)

What's the story?

Two blue-blooded youngsters feature among the runners for this six-furlong contest, one for Aidan O'Brien and Coolmore and the other for Adrian Murray and Amo Racing.

How are they bred?

Whistlejacket is by No Nay Never and out of the Listed-winning Bering mare Adventure Seeker, making him a brother to the same connections' champion juvenile Little Big Bear.

The 500,000gns Tattersalls Book 1 purchase bids to follow in his top-class brother's exploits, which included a romp in the Phoenix Stakes and Windsor Castle Stakes at two and the Sandy Lane Stakes at three.

Little Big Bear, also second to champion sprinter Shaquille in the Commonwealth Cup, has commenced his first season at Coolmore this year, standing for a fee of €27,500.

Unquestionable after victory at the Breeders' Cup Credit: Harry How

Devine Genius is by Almanzor and out of Sea The Stars mare Strawberry Lace, making him a close relation to Wootton Bassett's 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere runner-up Unquestionable.

The Amo Racing-owned colt was bred by Normandie Breeding and sold to Robson Aguiar for €185,000 at Arqana's August Yearling Sale.

Devine Genius and Unquestionable's dam was a twice-raced maiden on the track but hails from the top-class Juddmonte family of Cityscape, Bated Breath and Logician.

Who do they face?

Among the pair's nine rivals are two likely sorts in the Donnacha O'Brien-trained Spartan Soldier and Mount Parnassus. The former is another son of No Nay Never and is out of an unraced Smart Strike half-sister to Listed winner Wonderful Times. They are in turn out of a juvenile Group-winning sister to Superlative Stakes winner and multiple Group 1-placed Gustav Klimt, hailing from the excellent family of Rafha, Kodiac, Invincible Spirit and Mishriff.

Mount Parnassus is by No Nay Never's July Cup and Middle Park Stakes-winning son Ten Sovereigns and out of the placed Australia mare Mallacoota, a half-sister to Curragh Cup winner Camorra and a daughter of Beverly D Stakes scorer Mauralakana. Both colts were €150,000 graduates of Goffs Orby Book 1 last autumn when selling to MV Magnier.

