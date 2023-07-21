'Legends' Richard Aston and Robert Chugg to be honoured at Goffs UK National Hunt Foal Show

The new Goffs British National Hunt Breeders Showcase Sale will feature a pre-sale National Hunt Foal Show that will honour two much-missed figures of British National Hunt racing in Richard Aston and Robert Chugg.

The colts' class will be in honour of Aston, who ran the Cheshire-based Goldford Stud with wife Sally and was hugely respected both as a breeder and consignor. His sizable achievements as a breeder were crowned by Ryanair Chase hero Riverside Theatre, who Aston bred and then sold to Highflyer Bloodstock at the Doncaster Spring Sale in 2007.

The fillies' class will be named after Robert Chugg of Little Lodge Farm. Chugg ran the Worcestershire stud with wife Jackie and they too became leading vendors at Doncaster. He nurtured some high-class National Hunt families, including the Marello dynasty which features the likes of Ravello Bay, Wyldello, Cogry and Karello Bay.

Taking place in Doncaster on Friday, November 3, the show will offer a £10,000 prize fund with money awarded to the first, second and third in each class when the foal subsequently sells. The judges will be confirmed in the coming weeks, while entries for the Showcase Sale will be confirmed ahead of the publication of the catalogue on Tuesday, September 26.

Robert Chugg: Little Lodge Farm maestro nurtured the famed Marello dynasty Credit: Goffs UK

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "It is extremely fitting that the Goffs team have chosen to honour two such stalwart British National Hunt breeders as Richard Aston and Robert Chugg at the forthcoming National Hunt Foal Show, which is a part of a new initiative to showcase the very best of British National Hunt Breeding at Doncaster in November.

"Richard and Robert were instrumental in the success of National Hunt Foal/Store Sales at Doncaster for over 30 years and while the term ‘legends’ is often overused, there is no better way to describe these wonderful men."

Henry Beeby, Goffs Group chief executive added: "For as long as I can remember Richard and Robert were leading the way at Doncaster National Hunt sales and the success of DBS, now Goffs UK, would not have been possible without them.

"Over the years they became firm friends as well as valued clients to so many of us, so we are delighted to be able to work with Sally and Jackie to ensure they are fondly remembered at Doncaster each year."

