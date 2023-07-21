'It provides clarity' - Fasig-Tipton and Keeneland collaborate on November sales dates next year

In a collaborative effort to provide stability and the strongest market possible, Fasig-Tipton and Keeneland announced they have established consistent dates for their respective November auctions, which occur immediately after the Breeders' Cup.

Beginning in November next year, The November Sale at Fasig-Tipton will be held on the first Monday following the Breeders' Cup and Keeneland's November Breeding Stock Sale will begin on the Tuesday. This Monday/Tuesday schedule will remain in place regardless of the location of the Breeders' Cup. The 2024 Breeders' Cup will be held at Del Mar on November 1-2.

This year, the Fasig-Tipton November auction will be held on November 7, and Keeneland November will open on November 8.

The Fasig-Tipton November Sale takes place on November 7 this year Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photo

The November Sale and the November Breeding Stock Sale have closely followed the Breeders' Cup. Both sales regularly attract Breeders' Cup participants.

"Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton share a commitment to do what is best for the health and vibrancy of our industry," Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said. "This schedule not only provides clarity, but capitalises on the momentum from Breeders' Cup, maximises the opportunity for international buyers to participate, and creates positive energy surrounding both sales. We've listened to the thoughtful feedback from our clients and members of the Consignors and Commercial Breeders Association and worked to determine an outcome that is beneficial for everyone."

"Both sales companies share a vision and commitment to serve the marketplace in the most effective manner," Fasig-Tipton president and CEO Boyd Browning Jr. said. "This announcement provides all industry participants a defined and consistent schedule for the November sales."

More information on the November sales can be found at FasigTipton.com and Keeneland.com.

