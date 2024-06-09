Lava Stream follows up half-brother Iron Lion for a famous Elwick Stud weekend double

Elwick Stud's broodmare Stream Song completed an outstanding weekend at Goodwood on Sunday with the result of the Listed Weatherbys / British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes meaning she had supplied the winners of two decent races in just over 24 hours.

At Haydock on Saturday, the County Durham stud's manager Gary Moore had predicted good things ahead for Iron Lion, a son of the late Roaring Lion who landed a valuable 12-furlong handicap, suggesting the Ebor and perhaps even the Melbourne Cup could be in store for the progressive four-year-old.

Lava Stream is his year-younger half-sister by Too Darn Hot and was making it three on the bounce with her victory in West Sussex, representing the same trainer, David O'Meara, as her sibling. She is set for a step up to a Group 3 race and saw out her first try at ten furlongs in brave fashion as she poked her head past Bolsena.

Stream Song is a nine-year-old Mastercraftsman mare who was twice a winner for owner-breeder George Strawbridge, out of his Prix Royal-Oak winner Montare, before being bought for 440,000gns by the Turnbull family and Peter Nolan at Tattersalls.

The pair are her first and second foals and she has a yearling colt by Sea The Stars, bred in partnership with Sunderland Holdings, and visited Baaeed for her most recent cover.

Read next:

'I'm 63 and my lungs are knackered' - Haras de Meautry's Nick Bell on cycling the length of France in aid of retired racehorses