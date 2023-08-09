Last year's Somerville Sale topper debuts for Hughes at Salisbury on Thursday

Star Music

Salisbury, 6.23, Thursday, Roger Jowett Memorial British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes

What's the story?

Last year's Somerville Sale topper makes her debut for Richard Hughes and Jaber Abdullah at Salisbury on Thursday, with the daughter of Zoustar set to face some other speedily bred sorts.

The juvenile was bred by Plantation Stud and sold to Hughes at Tattersalls last September, with the trainer saying: "She’s a very nice, clean filly with good movement. I haven’t had any by Zoustar before but he’s doing okay. She’ll go to Tony McCoy to be broken in, they don’t mess with him!"

How is she bred?

Star Music is the third foal out of the placed Fastnet Rock mare Fast Lily, a half-sister to Lowther Stakes winner and Albany Stakes second Silk Blossom plus dual French Group scorer and Prix Rothschild third Mashoora, both by Barathea.

Fast Lily, a €130,000 graduate from Arqana's December Sale when selling to Mags O'Toole, has produced American stakes winner Unanimous Consent, by Almanzor, as well as Golden Passport, an Acclamation gelding who won at Wolverhampton last September for Ed Walker. Fast Lily has a yearling colt by Showcasing and produced a Pinatubo colt this year.

Who does she face?

Andrew Balding saddles Lanwades homebred All Agleam, an Oasis Dream sister to City of York Stakes winner Shine So Bright, who has enjoyed a successful first season at stud in India. The filly, also related to the Listed-placed Amboseli and two other winners, is out of the Group-winning Sir Percy mare Alla Speranza and from the excellent family of Alborada, Albanova and 2022 Arc heroine Alpinista.

Another notable newcomer is Rinnovati, a daughter of Churchill who sold to Marco Bozzi for €200,000 at the SGA September Yearling Sale. She is a half-sister to two black-type horses in triple Italian Listed winner Amalaura, by Raven's Pass, and last year's Rockfel Stakes third Rage Of Bamby, by Saxon Warrior.

The Lady Bamford-bred Sarasa is by successful first-season sire Ten Sovereigns and out of the unraced Galileo mare Sarita, a half-sister to the Listed-placed Snow Moon and a daughter of dual Oaks heroine Sariska.

