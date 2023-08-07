Group 2 winner Shine So Bright settling into stud life in India with high-class first book of mares

City of York Stakes winner Shine So Bright has settled well into life at Track Supreme Stud in India, with Himmat Singh Dhillon reporting the son of Oasis Dream to have covered a high-class book of mares this year.

The Kirsten Rausing-bred seven-year-old had been a consistent performer for King Power Racing, first with Karl Burke and then Andrew Balding, winning the Listed European Free Handicap on his three-year-old bow before adding the York Group 2 to his CV later that year. He defeated the multiple top-level heroine Laurens in a pulsating finish at the Ebor meeting.

He was also placed in the Richmond, Gimcrack and Mill Reef Stakes at two, as well as the Hackwood Stakes at four, to make it five wins and nine placings from 25 starts.

Shine So Bright was sold to stand at Track Supreme Stud last November and has reportedly made a successful start to his latest chapter.

Dhillon, who part-owns the stallion, said: "He has settled down well at his new home and covered 57 mares in 2023 and got 53 in foal. They include the dams of Group 1 winners like La Terrasse (Indian 2,000 Guineas and Bangalore Derby winner Lagarde) and Sparkling Crystal (Golconda Derby scorer Royal Crystal).

"Others include dams of Group winners such as Dance To The Tune (Cool Rider), Showstopper, (Timeless) and Zellers (Sniper), along with many dams of Group-placed horses and a host of other well-performed mares."

Dhillon reported that Shine So Bright will likely cover around 50 mares in his second season in 2024.

Read more

More Paddington perfection while Nathaniel strikes gold again for prudent breeders