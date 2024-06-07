Lady With The Lamp shines at Bath to become King Of Change's first winner

Starfield Stud's Group 1-winning miler King Of Change had his first winner when Lady With The Lamp struck for Joseph O'Brien at Bath on Friday.

The juvenile was shelving her maiden tag at the second time of asking, having finished third at Windsor last month. She duly pulled half a length clear of 50-1 chance Flash Harry.

She was bred by Billy and Paul McEnery out of the winning Elusive Quality mare Caring Touch, a Godolphin-bred from the family of Group 1 Premio Presidente Della Repubblica winner and Prix Marcel Boussac second Flagbird.

Caring Touch, a juvenile debut scorer for Saeed bin Suroor, had sold to Paul McEnery for €12,000 at the 2018 Tattersalls December Mare Sale.

Kevin Blake had bought the March-born Lady With The Lamp for €14,000 from Vinesgrove Stud at Goffs Orby Book 2. The filly is a half-sister to Profitable's winning Payment In Kind.

Their sire was a top-class racehorse, winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and finishing second to Magna Grecia in the 2,000 Guineas of 2019. Trained by Richard Hannon, he had also struck in the Listed Fortune Stakes.

The son of Farhh and half-brother to Group 2 Celebration Mile winner Century Dream had initially retired to Derrinstown Stud for an opening fee of €7,000 in 2021. He switched to Starfield Stud for 2023 and stood this term for €5,000.

