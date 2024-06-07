Melbourne Cup invite open to The Grey Wizard after battling Saratoga success

There could be another stage to the very international career of emerging stayer The Grey Wizard after his victory in the Belmont Gold Cup at Saratoga on Thursday.

The race was a distinct reminder of another event, five months away and on a different continent as the Melbourne Cup had been flown across to New York State and top Australian commentator Matt Hill made the call from the stands.

The Grey Wizard, who flew through the final furlong of the two-mile Grade 2 under John Velazquez to collar Champagne Juan and Limited Liability right on the line, can now be aimed for Flemington's showstopper should connections wish as he earns an exemption from the ballot.

Trained by the British-born but Maryland-based Graham Motion, The Grey Wizard is an Irish-bred son of Caravaggio who began his career with Joseph O'Brien, winning on his second start in a maiden at Dundalk over an extended ten furlongs as a three-year-old in March 2022.

He then switched across the Atlantic and into the ownership of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Al Frassetto, who was in the thoughts of all involved after his recent death at the age of 87.

"The amazing thing about it is that Al Frassetto who was the co-owner, he was so passionate about international racing," said Motion. 'I wish Al was here. He would have loved this."

The trainer continued: "I love the concept [of the Melbourne Cup]. Ask me again in October. I’m huge about international racing. I love this idea. It’s a huge undertaking to do that, but it’s nice to think about.

"We thought about it with [multiple Grade 1 winner] Better Talk Now, but it’s tough to do. It’s tough to get handicapped the right way, it’s tough to do the shipping, it’s tough to do the quarantine. But this is an incentive.”

Scoring for the first time beyond allowance level, The Grey Wizard is the 11th Group or Graded winner for Caravaggio, the Commonwealth Cup and Phoenix Stakes winner who moved from Coolmore's axis to Japan in 2023. The similarly grey son of Scat Daddy stands for a fee of ¥3,000,000 (around £15,000/€18,000) at the JBBA Shizunai Stallion Station.

Second in the same race last year to the Charlie Appleby-trained Siskany – who faded to seventh this time around – the five-year-old was bred by Longfield Stud and bought by O'Brien for £78,000 at the Goffs Orby Sale. He was bred by David Wachman's Longfield Stud out of a Galileo mare, Fancy, who did not race but had been in the former trainer's care.

Fancy is a daughter of Wachman's Park Express Stakes winner Danehill Music and has already produced Fancy Man (by Pride Of Dubai), who has won Listed races for both Richard Hannon and Annabel Neasham in Australia, having changed hands for a weighty 675,000gns at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale in 2022.

Leigh Jordan, executive general manager of racing for the Victoria Racing Club, was on hand with the trophy.

"It was the first time we’ve brought the Cup to Saratoga and started developing the relationship with the New York Racing Association and the officials,” said Jordan. "We talked to them about coming here with the 'Cup Tour,' which goes all around the world, 39 destinations, and a lot of different countries.

Graham Motion will consider the international option with The Grey Wizard Credit: Edward Whitaker

"This race was here, the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup, and is perfect for the Melbourne Cup. We thought it would be a great idea to give the winning horse a guaranteed start."

Aron Wellman, the president and founder of Eclipse, was similarly weighing up the option.

"It's a little early to get too far ahead of ourselves but it's a nice thing to dream about," he told BloodHorse. "It's one of the most coveted races on the planet and to know the people associated with the Melbourne Cup hold this race in such high esteem that they would give the winner an automatic berth is very exciting."

Wellman added: "We were second in this race last year and are really pleased to see him go one better this time. He's not a lazy horse, but he's a laid-back horse and it takes a lot to get his gears going.

"Johnny knows him best and has won on him before, and I don't know if there are any stronger left hands in the business than Johnny's. From the three-sixteenths pole to the wire, John made up The Grey Wizard's mind for him and that made the difference."

Of Siskany, jockey William Buick said: "He travelled well. He was just a bit disappointing today."

The fixture was the opening card of the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival at the Spa, which hosts the Belmont itself this weekend with its traditional home undergoing renovation, and attracted a very good crowd of 22,072.

