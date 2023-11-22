John McDonnell takes marketing role at Tattersalls Ireland

John McDonnell has been announced as a new marketing executive for Tattersalls Ireland. The Clonmel native is a recognisable face on racecourses as master of ceremonies at Naas and Dundalk.

He joins Tattersalls Ireland from Bar One Racing, where he was involved in their retail broadcasting department, PR and sponsorships. Having completed the BHA Graduate Development Programme, he previously spent over 10 years with Boylesports and has recently completed a masters degree in digital marketing practice at South East Technological University.

Tattersalls Ireland CEO Simon Kerins said: "We are delighted to welcome John to Tattersalls Ireland. He possesses a strong rounded knowledge of the industry and brings a great deal of enthusiasm to this role.

"His experience will blend in nicely with our marketing team headed by Mary Lanigan. He’ll be familiar to many in the industry through his previous work and that’s a benefit to the brand. We look forward to seeing him develop and making his mark within Tattersalls Ireland."

McDonnell added: "The brand has a lot of history and heritage, combined with a strong reputation for selling some of Ireland’s best National Hunt and Flat bloodstock. I look forward to working on exciting projects, seeing familiar faces through the sales calendar, and building new relationships. The 2024 Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale will be its 50-year anniversary so that will be a big focus. It’s a good time to be joining a talented team."

Read next:

James Garfield heading to Gee Stud Farm in India

