James Garfield heading to Gee Stud Farm in India

James Garfield is set for a new career in India, where he will stand at Colonel Kuldeep Singh Garcha's Gee Stud Farm in Jaipur.

The well-bred son of Exceed And Excel won the Mill Reef Stakes and the Greenham for George Scott and his breeders, the Gredley family, as well as finishing a close second in the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

He has spent five seasons at Rathbarry in Ireland and has 27 individual winners on the board, including two Listed winners with the admirable Maria Branwell at Sandown and Man With The Plan in Italy. There are 70 foals recorded among his first two crops of racing age.

Although better known in the world of international polo, Garcha is now stepping up his thoroughbred business and a report in the Indian media said James Garfield will cover around 30 of his own mares.

"Since we have restrictions on space, we may take only a few nominations from the others despite a significant demand," he told Racing Pulse.

