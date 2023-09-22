Jack Bloom and Max McLoughlin join Tattersalls as bloodstock executives

Tattersalls has announced the appointment of Jack Bloom and Max McLoughlin as bloodstock executives, while Freddie McKibbin has seen his role within the bloodstock sales department elevated.

McKibbin joined Tattersalls four years ago as an intern before moving to his role as a bloodstock administrator, seeing his responsibilities grow alongside his auctioneering which included the sale of I’m A Gambler for 850,000gns at last year’s Tattersalls Autumn Horses in Training Sale.

His responsibilities now include coordination of the Tattersalls December Sale including the Sceptre Sessions.

Bloom, a graduate of the Royal Agricultural University with a degree in Agricultural Business and Management, has worked Newsells Park Stud and Godolphin at Kildangan Stud before moving to the stallion nominations team at Dalham Hall Stud for the past three years.

McLoughlin, who graduated from Durham University with a degree in history, took part in the TBA’s inaugural Entry to Stud Employment Programme at the National Stud where he was awarded the top student honours.

Freddie McKibbin: "I'm delighted to have been promoted to bloodstock executive at Tattersalls" Credit: Tattersalls

A placement at Cheveley Park Stud led to a full-time position as management assistant for the past four and a half years.

Tattersalls sales director Gavin Davies said: “Freddie’s role has recently evolved with new responsibilities, and we look forward to broadening the scope of his work going forwards, while new additions Jack and Max will both be major assets to the team, particularly as we enter the autumn sales season.”

Freddie McKibbin commented: “I'm delighted to have been promoted to bloodstock executive at Tattersalls, taking on new responsibilities and continuing to develop my auctioneering on the rostrum at Park Paddocks.”

Jack Bloom said of his new role: “I'm both honoured and excited to be joining the Tattersalls team and to be able to expand on the relationships that I have made during my time at Darley. Tattersalls is enjoying record-breaking success and I hope that I will be able to contribute towards this in my new role.”

Max McLoughlin added: "After several brilliant years at Cheveley Park Stud, I am excited to begin a new chapter at another top-class operation. Tattersalls is a company I have always admired and it is a privilege to be joining a team that boasts such a wealth of experience and talent."

Read more

'She's very hands on' - Shadwell revelling in phenomenal run with Sheikha Hissa at the helm