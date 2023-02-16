'It's early days for her' - Nuthatch tops the Tattersalls Online February Sale at 34,000gns

The Tattersalls Online February Sale was topped on Tuesday by the winning Expert Eye filly Nuthatch, sold by trainer Jamie Osborne's Old Malthouse Stables to Trebles Holford Farm for 34,000gns.

Bred by Lady Jennifer Green and a 75,000gns purchase by BBA Ireland from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, the daughter of the Breeders' Cup Mile winner then sold to her trainer for 30,000gns from Lodge Park Stud at Book 2.

The filly improved from her debut fifth at Southwell in January to spring a 25-1 surprise in a Chelmsford novice event this month, producing a Racing Post Rating of 72.

Trebles Holford’s Mike Watson said: "I'd seen her first race where she ran fifth at Southwell and thought she ran with a great deal of promise. I followed her next run when she won at Chelmsford and thought there was definitely more improvement to come.

Expert Eye: sire of 27 individual winners so far from his first crop of runners Credit: Bronwen Healy

"No plan has been hatched as of yet but we would like to race her on. We may give her a rest following on from her recent win, but we are yet to make a decision. Nothing is certain in this game - it’s early days for her but you always live in hope."

Nuthatch is a half-sister to three winners, including the Listed-placed Savaanah and triple winner Tundra, while her dam Tanouma is an unraced Mr Greeley half-sister to American Grade 3 winner Silent Roar. Nuthatch is one of 27 individual first-crop winners for her sire, who stands at Banstead Manor Stud this year at the reduced fee of £7,500.

The winning Bobby's Kitten gelding Sergeant Tibbs made 22,000gns to John Flint from Robyn Brisland's Danebury Racing Stables. The five-year-old, who has some useful back form behind the likes of Mostahdaf and Highland Avenue, struck at Newbury in May last year.

Overall, 29 lots were sold for turnover of 210,700gns, at an average of 7,266gns and a median of 4,500gns.

The next Tattersalls sale is the of stallion nominations in aid of Giving to Ukraine and the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.

