News

'It's a company I have always admired' - Mark Avison joins Tattersalls as paddocks manager

Mark Avison: new paddocks manager at Tattersalls
Mark Avison: new paddocks manager at Tattersalls

Tattersalls has announced the appointment of Mark Avison to the role of paddocks manager, following on from the long-serving Jason Treverrow’s move to Cornwall.

Avison has had a distinguished career, spanning the best part of 30 years in the Ministry of Defence, including the roles of riding master and operations manager within the Household Cavalry and as the director of Equine Care Horse Trust for eight years.

Avison has also represented Britain at the International Military Event and was top military rider for three years at the London International Horse Show, in addition to success in military races abroad.  

Avison said: "I am delighted to join Tattersalls as paddocks manager. My career to date naturally fits with the management of stabling during sales and the grounds staff as part of the Park Paddocks team. 

"Tattersalls is a company I have always admired and I look forward to working with Tattersalls clients and staff in ensuring the sales run as smoothly as possible."

The next sale to take place at Park Paddocks is the Tattersalls July Sale, held from July 9-11. The catalogue can be found here.

'It's a crazy proposal and something we have to fight' - Peter Molony slams rumoured changes to Mares' Hurdle 

