'It was exactly what the industry should be doing more of'- new TBA forum proves a hit

The firste inaugural Thoroughbred Breeders' Association ACCESS Foal Forum proved a success on Thursday evening with over 250 individuals in attendance in the sales ring at Tattersalls.

The event, which was free to attend to anyone, provided a networking opportunity aimed to inform and educate attendees about the intricacies and challenges of breeding and pinhooking foals.

The forum featured insights into the first steps and considerations of breeding a foal and nurturing its growth, with expertise from Kate Sigsworth of West Moor Stud and Ed Harper from Whitsbury Manor Stud.

Considerations when buying and re-offering stock at sales were covered by Mimi Wadham and Violet Hesketh of WH Bloodstock and bloodstock agent Alex Elliott. Robert Dallas MRCVS of Rossdales provided insight from a veterinary perspective across all areas, while a question and answer session followed.

Sigsworth, deputy chair of the TBA, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to see such a great turnout for our inaugural event. It was lovely to see some of our existing membership, but particularly encouraging to see some new, much younger faces in the audience.

"A huge thank you to Tattersalls as well as to the rest of the panel who gave up their time and shared their expertise with everyone at what is a very busy time for them all."

Elliott added: "It was a really positive event to speak at and exactly what the industry should be doing more of to make it as welcoming and accessible as possible. We were all new to this game at some point and the more we can do to get others involved the better."

A recording of the TBA ACCESS Foal Forum will be available to view via the TBA’s e-learning platform TB-Ed – www.tb-ed.co.uk in due course.

