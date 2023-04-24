'It is in a very good position' - ITBA announces additional industry support for NH Fillies Bonus Scheme

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders' Association has announced that both Goffs and Tattersalls Ireland have committed further support of €50,000 to its Weatherbys National Hunt Fillies Bonus Scheme.

Set up in 2013, the scheme was created to boost the prices of fillies at store sales and to encourage breeders to keep their fillies in training.

It pays out a bonus of €5,000 to any eligible filly who wins their mares' only maiden bumper, maiden hurdle and beginners’ chase, once the filly/mare has been nominated to the scheme.

Having handed out over €2.8 million in bonuses to winning connections, the bonus has an entry fee of €200 for 2024. Every filly also has the opportunity to win €15,000 without deduction on top of the prize-money.

In 2018, the scheme was extended to include a number of mares' only handicap hurdles for fillies who did not win their maiden. It also supports the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Race Series.

ITBA NH Committee chairman William Flood said: "ITBA and its National Hunt Committee are delighted with the commitment of Goffs and Tattersalls Ireland towards the Fillies Bonus Scheme. Both sales companies have been huge supporters of the initiative from the outset.

"The additional support, together with the commitment of €100,000 from Horse Racing Ireland through the Foal Levy will ensure the future of the scheme and enable National Hunt breeders and owners to benefit from keeping their fillies in training. Together with our title sponsors Weatherbys and media partner The Irish Field, the scheme is in a very good position to further enhance and grow in the coming years.

Henry Beeby, Goffs Group chief executive, said: “Goffs has a rich heritage in NH racing and sales so it was very easy for us to offer increased support to this superb ITBA initiative. Indeed, we have nothing but admiration for the ITBA NH Committee, led by William Flood, and the executive in this connection as they have made a huge success of the NH Fillies Bonus Scheme which has had a most positive effect on the viability of NH fillies over the last 10 years and has undeniably played a part in the rise and rise of the Goffs Arkle Sale.

Henry Beeby: "We are delighted to increase our support." Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

"Goffs recognised the worth of the scheme from the start which is a true example of self-help, and we are delighted to increase our support with the commitment of €50,000 which is a tangible and transparent investment in Irish NH breeding and very much for the greater good.Well done to William, his Committee, Una and her team for driving and evolving the scheme which benefits so many Irish NH breeders."

Simon Kerins, Tattersalls Ireland CEO, added: "As passionate supporters of the Irish thoroughbred industry, Tattersalls Ireland is delighted to announce our commitment of €50,000 over the next three years to the ITBA National Hunt Fillies Bonus Scheme.This initiative has proven to be a huge success since its inception in 2013, and we are proud to play our part in encouraging breeders and buyers to return their fillies to training and enhancing their residual value.

"We look forward to working with Una Tormey and her team at ITBA, Goffs, Horse Racing Ireland, Weatherbys, and The Irish Field to further develop and grow this important scheme for the benefit of breeders and owners."

