‘I’m debating taking the matter to HR’ - a Craven week full of insults, shouting and salsa dancing

Tuesday, April 18

There are a few signs that spring is here: blossom in the trees, swallows in the sky and, for those in the bloodstock world, a load of two-year-olds charging up the side of the Rowley Mile.

Craven week means mixing business and pleasure, with a couple of sales reports to write as well as some informative stakes races, well-contested maidens and a bit of socialising to take in at the racecourse beforehand.